Get actively involved in research work, D. Harshendra Kumar tells students

January 09, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Educational Society Secretary D. Harshendra Kumar on Monday, January 9, urged students to actively involve themselves in research work to gain experience and information for their profession.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Instrumentation Centre for Research, set up at a cost of ₹52 lakh at the SDM Centre for Postgraduate Studies in Ujire, Belthangady taluk.

Mr. Kumar said the Centre would be of much help for students in their research into chemistry, physics and biotechnology during their postgraduation as well as higher research. Business enterprises always look for the latest technology and initiatives as per the market demand.

The Centre, he said, has facilities to evaluate quality of products and gauge the qualitative and quantitative aspects of material used for research.

Another Secretary of the Society S. Satheeshchandra, College Principal A. Jayakkumar Shetty, PG Centre Dean P. Vishwanath and others were present.

Solar power unit

Mr. Kumar also inaugurated the Solar power unit at the SDM Industrial Training Institute for Women set up at a cost of ₹5 lakh through Canara Bank and Selco Solar Lights Pvt., Ltd at Ujire the same day.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kumar stressed on the need of utilising solar energy that was available free of cost. He complimented Selco founder Harish Hande for guiding people on the optimum use of Solar energy.

Selco’s Deputy General Manager at Manipal Guruprakash Shetty said as many as 10 Kannada medium schools in rural Karnataka were using Solar energy for their day-today activities. The company was engaged in disseminating information about the benefits of Solar energy among students, he said.

Canara Bank’s Deputy General Manager Sarvesh and others were present. SDME Society Secretary S. Satheeshchandra thanked Canara Bank and Selco for their helping hand.