Gerosa School controversy: Mangaluru City police file case against MLAs, VHP leader, councillors

February 15, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru City police filed a case against D. Vedavyas Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty, MLAs, VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell, and two councillors of Mangaluru City Corporation, Sandeep Garodi and Bharath Kumar, on charges of inciting communal hatred during the protest outside the St. Gerosa School in Jeppu on February 12.

The Mangaluru South Police registered the case late on Wednesday, February 14, for offences punishable under Sections 143, 149 (unlawful assembly), 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground religion), 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity hatred or ill-will between classes) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

In the police complaint, Anil Gerald Lobo, a resident of a house behind the school, said that Mr. Kamath did not get it clarified from the school on the allegations against English teacher Sister Prabha as alleged in the two audio clippings that were in circulation across social media. On February 12. the two MLAs, Mr. Pumpwell, Mangaluru Prantha Saha Karyadarshi, two councillors, and others held a snap protest in front of the school. They raised “Jai Shri Ram” slogans and spoke against the Christian religion. Accusing them of instigating school students to violate the rules of the school management, Mr. Lobo alleged that the two MLAs and others spoke ill about the institution and also threatened representatives of school management. Mr. Lobo accused the two MLAs of speaking in a way that would instigate a clash between Hindu and Christian communities and also attempting to disturb peace in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada region.

He was accompanied by several Congress activists including Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Spokesperson Ivan D’Souza, former MLA J.R. Lobo and NSUI District President Suhan Alva while filing the complaint at the police station.

