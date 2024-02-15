GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gerosa School controversy: Mangaluru City police file case against MLAs, VHP leader, councillors

February 15, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru City police filed a case against D. Vedavyas Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty, MLAs, VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell, and two councillors of Mangaluru City Corporation, Sandeep Garodi and Bharath Kumar, on charges of inciting communal hatred during the protest outside the St. Gerosa School in Jeppu on February 12.

The Mangaluru South Police registered the case late on Wednesday, February 14, for offences punishable under Sections 143, 149 (unlawful assembly), 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground religion), 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity hatred or ill-will between classes) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

In the police complaint, Anil Gerald Lobo, a resident of a house behind the school, said that Mr. Kamath did not get it clarified from the school on the allegations against English teacher Sister Prabha as alleged in the two audio clippings that were in circulation across social media. On February 12. the two MLAs, Mr. Pumpwell, Mangaluru Prantha Saha Karyadarshi, two councillors, and others held a snap protest in front of the school. They raised “Jai Shri Ram” slogans and spoke against the Christian religion. Accusing them of instigating school students to violate the rules of the school management, Mr. Lobo alleged that the two MLAs and others spoke ill about the institution and also threatened representatives of school management. Mr. Lobo accused the two MLAs of speaking in a way that would instigate a clash between Hindu and Christian communities and also attempting to disturb peace in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada region.

He was accompanied by several Congress activists including Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Spokesperson Ivan D’Souza, former MLA J.R. Lobo and NSUI District President Suhan Alva while filing the complaint at the police station.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.