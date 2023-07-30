Geomembrane tanks come up in coastal belt to harvest rainwater for farming

July 30, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

With rain playing truant over the years, people owning farmland are evincing interest in the construction of medium to large size geomembrane tanks to harvest rainwater in the coastal belt.

At least four such tanks, of which one having the capacity to store 1.5 crore litres of rainwater per annum, were built in the belt recently under the guidance of N.J. Devaraja Reddy, a Chitradurga-based hydrogeologist and rainwater harvesting consultant, founder of Geo Rain Water Board. All the three tanks are harvesting (storing) rainwater of this season.

Constructing geomembrane tanks will be cheaper than drilling borewells and there will be no need to recharge them like borewells. As the coastal belt receives an annual average of 3,500 mm rainfall the tanks get filled easily in the rainy season, he said adding that no groundwater or surface water sources are required to build the tanks as they harvest only rainwater.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three projects

Of the four projects, Mr. Reddy told The Hindu, the 1.50 crore litre storing capacity tank was built on 1.5 acres in the farmland belonging to Sanjeeva Poojary at Alangar-Kana area near Moodbidri. Earlier, the land owner had drilled 13 borewells to irrigate his farmland. But unable to find enough water the owner went for the construction of geomembrane tank. “As per my knowledge, this is the largest geomembrane tank so far built in coastal Karnataka to harvest rainwater for farming purpose,” Mr. Reddy said.

A 20 lakh litre capacity tank was built on a quarter acre in the farmland of Ganesh Rao near Ajekar in Udupi district. Another tank having 25 lakh litres of storing capacity was built on about half an acre near Bellare in the farmland belonging to Saritha in Dakshina Kannada. A 40 lakh litre water holding capacity tank was built on half an acre in the farmland of Juliyana D’Souza at Gudde Angadi near Moodbidri, he said.

Construction cost

According to Mr. Reddy, the cost of construction stands at about 8 paise to 10 paise per litre. “The evaporation loss in the coastal belt is very minimum. It is at 5 % to 6 % when compared to 10 % in central Karnataka areas and 12 % in Hyderabad Karnataka areas,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said that the durability of superior quality HDP membrane used is 15 years.

“We have a living example of HDP membrane lasting 14 years at the ge- membrane tank spread over an acre at the farm of Siddarth at Lingadahalli near Channagiri. The tank has a storing capacity of one crore litre of water,” he said.

Preventing algae growth

Algae growth can be prevented by letting fish into the tanks. The tanks can also be used for fish farming. Such tanks can also be built for community water supply in semi urban and rural areas and industries can also build them to meet their water needs. The tanks should be fenced for safety, he said.

Drilling borewells is definitely not the permanent solution. The coastal belt has reached a point of no-return by believing so. Water is not being lifted but ‘mined’ in the coastal belt, he said.

The government declared Mangaluru and Bantwal taluks in Dakshina Kannada and the entire Udupi as ‘drought hit’ for the first time in 2016-17.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.