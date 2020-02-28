Issue of Indians in West Asian jails will be taken up: Minister

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan.

Mangaluru

28 February 2020 00:09 IST

‘They are in prisons for alleged provocative social media posts’

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said here on Thursday that his ministry will take up, at the highest government level, the matter of some Indians languishing in West Asian jails for their provocative social media posts, through alleged hacking of their accounts if a “pattern of deliberate hacking” of social media accounts were found.

However, the ministry will take up all genuine cases of hacking with the authorities concerned, he said.

In an informal chat with reporters on the sidelines of the 38th convocation of Mangalore University, the Minister said that if there are isolated cases of alleged hacking the judicial process of the respective countries will take its course. But still they will be provided with the consular access.

The Minister said that sometimes posts were misrepresented owing to the mistranslation of the original posts made in vernacular languages into Arabic.

“Our West Asia desk has Arabic translators who can give a correct context to such posts,” he said.

Referring to two such cases relating to Kerala which he is aware of, Mr. Muraleedharan said that one case was in Saudi Arabia and another in Qatar. While the person from Saudi Arabia is out on bail, another person from Qatar has since come back. Earlier, a relative of Harish Bangera from Beejadi in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district brought to the notice of the Minister such a case.

In this case, Mr. Bangera is in a Saudi Arabia jail since December 22 for allegedly insulting religious sentiments and abusing the Saudi royal family through provocative posts on his social media account.