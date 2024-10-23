GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gayatri Sangama Koti Japayagna on October 26, 27

Published - October 23, 2024 10:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Maha Sabha Dakshina Kannada unit speaking at a press conference on ‘Gayatri Sangama’ in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Members of Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Maha Sabha Dakshina Kannada unit speaking at a press conference on ‘Gayatri Sangama’ in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha’s Kendra Samiti and Dakshina Kannaada District unit will jointly organise ‘Gayatri Sangama Koti Gayatri Japayagna’ at the Chitrapura Shri Durgaparameshwari temple premises in Kulai in Mangaluru on October 26 and 27.

Talking to presspersons here, Mahesh Kaje, president of Gayatri Sangama Koti Gayatri Japayagna Organising Committee, said more than 10,000 Hindu devotees from Karnataka and other regions of the country will take part in the programme. These volunteers started the Gayatri Mantra recitation two months ago. As a culmination of the recitation, Yagna will be performed under the guidance of Kudupu Narasimha Tantri and Vedamurthy Krishanaraja Tantri.

Mr. Kaje said the programme will start at 8.30 a.m. on October 26 with prayer, ‘Go pooja’, Ganapati homa, Durga Homa, Krishna Mantra Homa, Pavamana Homa and abhishekam to Nagadevaru. There will be ‘Aditya Yuva Sangama- Hale Beru Hosa Chiguru’ interaction programme at 11 a.m. in which the president of Brahmin Development Board Jayasimha will take part.

At 1 p.m., there will be Gayatri Mahatme Yakshagana Talamaddale programme, followed by ‘Veda Matga Gayatri’ Samsara Samskara session by Vidwan Melukote Umakanth Bhat at 3.30 p.m. There will be ‘Kalasha Stapana’ and ‘Ashtavadhana’ at the place of yagna at 5.30 p.m. Then there will be ballet by Vidushi Pratima Shridhar and music programme by Sharanya and Sumedha.

The Gayatri Japa Yagna will start at 6.30 a.m. on October 27 and it will be completed ariound 10.30 a.m. There will be ‘Dharma Sabha’ between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in which Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha Swami, Edneer Mutt seer Sachidananda Bharati Swami, Chitrapur Mutt seer Vidyendra Sripadaru and President of Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Sabha Ashok Haranahalli will take part, Mr. Kaje said.

