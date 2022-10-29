Gayana onboard 50 boats on the Phalguni

​Dignitaries among others taking part in the Koti Kanta Gayana programme on fishing boats that sailed on the Phalguni (Gurupura)​ in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen took part in good number in the Koti Kanta Gayana event, which was held onboard about 50 sailing boats on the Phalguni (Gurupura) in the city on Friday.

The event was organised by Fisheries Department in association with purse seine boat owners, trawl boat Owners, naada doni owners, Bengre Mogaveera Mahasabha and residents of Bolur and Bokkapatna.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, Deputy Mayor Poornima, the former Mayor Premanand Shetty and many councillors took part in the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme started at about 10.30 a.m. with Mr. Kamath and others boarding the boats at Sulthan Bathery. Ferry boats, fishing boats and other boats totalling around 50 were decked up with Kannada and Tulunadu flags. The boats sailed through a distance in a line in the river and at 11 a.m. the six Kannada songs were played in each one of these boats.

Starting with Naada Geete, recorded songs Udayavaagali Namma Chaluva Kannada Nadu, Baarisu Kannada Dimdimava, Hachhevu Kannadada Deepa, Vishwa Vinootana Vidya Cheetana, and Huttidare Kannada Naadali Huttabeku were played. Many hummed the songs, while some, including Mr. Kamath, danced to the songs. The fishermen climbed up the boats to wave Kannada and Tulunadu flags.

The boats reached the estuary and while they returned, some popular Tulu recorded songs were also played. The event ended at around 11.30 a.m. as the boats returned to Sulthan Battery. “It is not just Kannada, we have given primacy to Tulu too through this programme,” Mr. Kamath told reporters.

Several students took part in the programme organised by the district administration on the Panambur Beach. in-charge Deputy Commissioner Kumara, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, Additional Deputy Commissioner H. Krishnamurthy took part in the programme and administered the oath.

The Karnataka Coastal Development Authority organised the programme on a cruise boat which sailed out a distance on the Phalguni from Bokkapatna. Authority Chairman Mattar Ratnakar Hegde and other representatives of the authority took part in the programme.

The Mangaluru Taluk Panchayat and the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate organised the programme in front of their respective premises.

The programme was also organised in several educational institutions, including in the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K), and other government offices in the district.