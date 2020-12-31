Gatherings on roads, beaches, other public places barred

Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash on Wednesday issued orders prohibiting gatherings on roads, beaches, public places and other open areas between 6 p.m. on Thursday and 6 a.m. on Friday during the New Year celebrations.

In the notification issued under Section 144 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Code, Mr. Vikash said that gathering of five or more persons and New Year celebrations at public places were barred during the period.

There will be no New Year celebrations of any type that involved gathering of large number of people in open areas. However, in-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs can be held for their residents and members without organising any special events. Hotels, malls, restaurants, clubs, pubs, club houses and similar establishments cannot have any special DJ shows, programmes, musical nights and dance programmes. They are, however, permitted to carry out regular business activities, including playing of music within the permitted decibel levels. Apart from taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the establishments should follow guidelines laid down by the police, the Fire and Emergency Servcies, pollution control board and other civic bodies. It was incumbent upon establishments to ensure that there is no crowd waiting outside their premises.

Any person violating the guidelines will be liable for prosecution under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, the Epidemic Diseases Act, Indian Penal Code and other laws. A person adversely affected by the order can submit a petition to him or to the government for modification or cancellation of the order, Mr. Vikash said in the notification.