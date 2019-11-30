Gas project: Work to lay pipeline expected to begin next month

GAIL Gas Limited has geared up to start the infrastructure works of the city gas distribution project (CGD) starting with Kadri, Bejai, Attavar, and Falnir areas. It has approached the city corporation seeking permission to lay a 10-km long pipeline on the main roads in the city in the first phase, according to Vilin Zunke, Deputy General Manager, CGD Projects and Officer in-charge of the company.

The contract for laying the pipeline in the city has been awarded and the works are expected to begin next month, he said.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, he said that in addition the company has approached the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) seeking its approval to lay a 10-km long steel pipeline along the national highways in two stretches, between Arkula and Padil, and between KIOCL and Panambur.

The company is planning to complete both the works by March, 2020.

With this, he said that the company intends to provide domestic piped natural gas (PNG) connection to 10,000 households in the city by the end of this financial year. The process of free registration for the connections has commenced in Kadri, Bejai, Attavar, Falnir, and sorrounding areas.

Sunil Kumar Jha, Deputy General Manager (Marketing) of the company, said that it has introduced various pocket friendly payment options for obtaining domestic piped natural gas connections.

The three payment options will help the prospective consumers from various income groups to opt for PNG as the fuel of kitchen.

In the first option it has reduced the connection security deposit from ₹5,000 to ₹4,000. The consumers will have to pay ₹4,000 as refundable connection deposit before the gas supply starts.

The second option limits the payment of connection security deposit to easy equal daily installments. Option of paying ₹5 per day, a refundable amount, for 1,000 days and no upfront connection security deposit will be taken.

In the third option, only ₹1 per day (plus applicable taxes) will be charged as rental along with the invoice and the same will be non-refundable.

In all the options, there will be no registration fee but ₹500 refundable payment security deposit against the gas connection will be charged, he said.

About 1,000 registrations were done in November alone, he said.