Garuda gang comprises youngsters greedy for making easy money by indulging in illegal acts, say Udupi police

The Garuda Gang, whose members were allegedly involved in a gang war in Udupi on May 18, has spread its tentacles across the Udupi district while gang members create fear psychosis among people and indulge in illegal acts including drug peddling to make easy money, say Udupi police.

A senior police officer in his note to higher-ups has cautioned that fundamentalist organisations might use the gang members to further their anti-India activities in the region. The members, who are active in Byndoor, Kundapur, Kota, Kaup, and other regions, have many criminal cases registered against them, including stealing of cows, drug peddling, extortion and the like.

The officer said the members lure youngsters aged between 16 and 25 years with money and contraband to be part of the gang. They post the picture of ‘Garuda’ (Eagle) as their Instagram profile picture and claim to be part of “Team Garuda.” The members upload their group photos, violent scenes of movies, etc., in their accounts following which minor boys, students, etc., follow their accounts.

The gang has several local leaders who ‘recruit’ youngsters as members to indulge in stealing of cows during nights, drug peddling, stealing of hired private cars and threatening car owners, extortion etc.

Citing some of the cases against alleged gang members, the officer said Abdul Majid of Kota-Padukare, Mujahid Rehaman of Trasi, Akram Syed of Bhatkal, Mohammed Sharif of Kaup, Ashique of Kaup, Isaque of Nagur were arrested in a cow theft case reported from Brahmavara police limits on March 8, 2022.

Among them, Ashique and Isaque were accused in cases of kidnap, unnatural sex, and robbery registered in Kothanur police limits of Bengaluru, attempt to murder, extortion, and robbery in Kankanadi police limits, dacoity in Gonibeedu police limits and cow theft and arms case in RMC Yard police limits of Davanagere, the officer said.

Mohammed Dilshan, Mujahid Rehaman, Rihan, Dawood Ibrahim, Asif, Alfaz, Rizwan, Mustafa Salim Sab, Samir Sab, Mohammed Faizal, and Suhail, allegedly other members of the gang, were involved in many cases, the officer said. Among them, Faizal, Dawood Ibrahim, and Abdul Majeed of Moodu Gopadi near Kundapur are leading the gang in their areas, he added.

