Garbage still not lifted from several houses, apartments, other establishments as strike by sanitary workers continues

March 17, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Sanitary workers staging a protest in front of the sewage treatment plant at Alake in Mangaluru on March 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath and Mayor of Mangaluru Jayananda Anchan at a meeting with sanitary workers at the sewage treatment plant at Alake in Mangaluru on March 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Garbage continued to collect at several houses, apartments and other establishments in the city for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, March 17, even as sanitary workers who are outsourced and on contract continued their strike demanding direct recruitment and direct payment by the urban civic body.

Channabasappa, Commissioner, Mangaluru City Corporation, said that Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt. Ltd, which is handling the solid waste of the city for the civic body, deployed 85 vehicles for the door-to-door collection of solid waste.

At a meeting, MLA of Mangaluru City South D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mayor Jayananda Anchan and the Commissioner had with the sanitary workers associated with the maintenance of wet wells, sewage treatment plants and underground drainages, they agreed to partially resume work and partially resort to strike, he said. They held the meeting in Alake.

A statement from the MLA said that the workers assured resuming work after they were apprised of the problems being faced by people. The workers deserved certain facilities as demanded by them. They were told that sincere efforts would be made to fullfill their demands. The Commissioner also sought the cooperation of workers.

According to the Commissioner, 870 city sanitary workers are on the strike.

