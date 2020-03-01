Garbage slip: Families unhappy with restoration works

Mangaluru

01 March 2020 00:25 IST

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj directs MCC to commence construction work of retaining wall

Expressing their ire over the delay in restoration works, residents of Mandara Kudupu, who were affected by the garbage slip from Panchhanady landfill site following heavy rains last August, accused Mangaluru City Corporation officials of not working out the compensation package fairly.

The residents expressed their ire before the Urban Development Byrathi Basavaraj who visited the area on Saturday.

“We just see Ministers coming to this stop, pose before the media, and leave by making assurances. We have not seen any restoration work even after six months. Compensation for loss of horticulture crops and damage to houses were not worked out fairly,” said Ganesh, owner of the house from where the Minister had an overview of the damage.

Mr. Ganesh accused an official from MCC, who recently surveyed the area, of declaring more compensation to those who have suffered less or no loss on account of the garbage slip.

Another resident, Rajesh Bhat, said there was a lack of transparency about relief and rehabilitation works.

Residents, who have been moved to the quarters of Karnataka Housing Board in Kulashekara, were in a quandary as they were not asked to settle down at the quarters permanently.

Ranjit Saliyan, who is among two families living in the area, said the MCC is yet to provide proper road connectivity and other basic facilities in the area.

Pachhanady councillor Sangeeta R. Nayak said that the MCC, forthwith, has to take measures to divert the water flowing down the landfill site to prevent repeat of the garbage slip.

Expressing displeasure with the work of officials, the Minister directed MCC Commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde to start the work on the retaining wall to the landfill site within a week out of ₹4 crore released by the government.

Compensation for loss of horticulture crops and damage to houses out of another ₹ 4 crore will be worked out in a transparent manner.

Mr. Basavaraj also directed the MCC to expedite works on providing roads and other basic facilities.

Biomining of waste and restoration works will be taken at the earliest. “If slackness continuess, I will take serious action against officials concerned,” Mr. Basavaraj warned.