Ganjimutt residents endure dust clouds as NHAI widens NH 169

January 18, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

National Highways Authority of India’s apathy in road construction appears not limited to widening of NH 75 between B.C. Road and Adda Hole, but extends to the widening work between Mangaluru and Karkala on NH 169.

As per the standard construction procedure and terms of the contract, the executing agency should have ensured the work area was clearly demarcated from the existing carriageway and ensured no inconvenience was caused to the general public. However, residents of the area between Polali Dwara and Ganjimutt, as well as motorists, are forced to endure clouds of dust as the contractor has taken up the work of widening NH 169.

NHAI awarded the contract of widening NH 169 from two lanes to four lanes between Mangaluru and Karkala under engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode to Sanur-Bikarnakatte Highways Limited. The estimated cost of the work is ₹1,137 crore and October 10, 2022, was the appointed date for work. The 45-km project covers the stretch of the highway between Bikarnakatte in Mangaluru and Sanur in Karkala. The highway passes via Gurupura and Moodbidri. Once completed, the highway would have a total width of 45 metre, including 20-metre-wide carriageway, medians, pavements and other infrastructure.

While the NHAI and the Lok Sabha member Nalin Kumar Kateel claimed that almost all land required for the project has been acquired, earth work has commenced only between Polali Dwara and Ganjimutt, and between Belvai and Sanur, a length of about 10-km each, while no physical work could be seen between Bikarnakatte and Polali Dwara.

Ahok Prabhu, a resident of Ganjimutt told The Hindu, “Ever since the contractor commenced the earthwork in and around Ganjimutt, residents were forced to inhale dust. The contractor, who did not separate the work area from the existing carriageway, does not sprinkle water on the ground to prevent dust clouds. The contractor randomly selects work areas without completing work in the area where it was already taken up.”

The Hindu had recently published about NHAI serving dust along Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75 between B.C. Road and Adda Hole. The authority continues the same practice of working under dangerous conditions and making commuting a hazard for motorists.

In contrast, the very same agency has been strictly following all construction norms while widening Kochi-Panvel NH 66 in neighbouring Kasargod district in Kerala to 10 lanes.