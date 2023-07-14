ADVERTISEMENT

Gangubai Hangal Music University to hold junior, senior, vidwat examinations from this year

July 14, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Nagesh V. Bettakote, V-C, Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University,​ at a meeting at University College, in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University will hold from this year the junior, senior and vidwat examinations in music, dance and talavadya (percussion instruments).

Hitherto, these examinations were being conducted by Karnataka Secondary Education and Examination Board, which is now the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, university Vice Chancellor Nagesh V. Bettakote said the State government recently assigned the university the task of conducting the junior, senior, vidwat examinations in music, dance and talavadya. “We hope to conduct the examinations this November or in April next year,” he said. Mr. Bettakote called upon music schools/institutes to register with the university.

Before onset of COVID-19, as many as 25,000 students wrote the examination every year. Now an average of 11,000 students are writing the examination. By maintaining a standard curriculum and following modern techniques, the university will bring a transparent evaluation mechanism, he said.

MOUs

The university, he said, has signed a memorandum of undertaking with 10 government and private institutes for conducting certificate, diploma and degree courses in music, dance and theatre.

The institutes that have signed the MoU with the university include Laxminarayana Global Centre of Excellence of musicologist L. Subramaniam, Rangayana, Janapada Loka, Gangubai Hangal Gurukul Trust in Hubballi, Drishti Arts Centre of Danseuse Anuradha Vikranth, MES Education Institution and Seshadripuram Education Institution.

Nagesh V. Bettakote​, Vice Chancellor, Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University at a press conference at University College, in Mangaluru on Friday.

Mr. Bettakote called upon other institutions dealing with music, dance and fine arts to apply by July 30 for signing of MoU with the university. “The university will send a local inquiry committee. Based on the report of the committee about the infrastructure and faculty, the university will sign the MOU,” he said.

