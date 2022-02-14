Gangappa Malagi celebrates centenary birthday

Residents felicitating Gangappa Malagi, freedom fighter, Gandhian and khadi promoter, on his 100th birthday in Hudali village of Belagavi on Monday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

February 14, 2022 21:32 IST

It was a birthday party to which the whole village was invited on Monday. After all, it was the 100th birthday of Gangappa Malagi, a proud son of Hudali village.

Residents of Hudali village gathered to celebrate the birthday of the freedom fighter, Gandhian and Khadi promoter, by singing songs to him and sharing sweets.

Advertising

Advertising

Balagouda Patil, senior co-operative activist, recalled Mr. Malagi’s association with Mahatma Gandhi.

Mr. Malagi met Mahatma Gandhi during his visit to the khadi and village industries unit in Hudali in 1937. During his week-long stay, Mr. Malagi acted as a volunteer at the unit. He learnt to weave using a charkha and became a life-long khadi promoter.

Mr. Malagi was imprisoned in the Hindalga Jail after his participation in the Quit India movement in 1942. He founded the Khadi Gramodyoga Sahakari Sangha in 1954 and served as its chairman for over three decades, S.C. Malagi, retired teacher, said. The Hudali-based sangha has won several national and State-level awards, he said.

Village elders Shivanagouda Patil, Shivanand Nirvani, V.A. Balakundri, Chandru Kundargi, Chanabasu Pavadi, Shankar Jamanal, Ashok Nesaragi, Mohan Khanagani and others were present.