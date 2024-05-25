GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gang war: two arrested in Udupi

The accused Ashiq and Raquib, reportedly belonging to one Garuda gang of Kaup, have been arrested.

Published - May 25, 2024 12:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A video grab of the alleged gang war between two groups that occurred on May 18 night near Kunjibettu on Udupi-Manipal NH 169A in Udupi.

A video grab of the alleged gang war between two groups that occurred on May 18 night near Kunjibettu on Udupi-Manipal NH 169A in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Udupi Town Police on Saturday, May 25, arrested two persons allegedly involved in a gang-war at Kunjibettu on Udupi-Manipal NH 169A on the night of May 18.

Police gave the names of the accused as Ashiq and Raquib, reportedly belonging to one Garuda gang of Kaup. Though the incident had occurred on May 18, police registered the case after a video clip of the incident went viral on social media.

Police have recovered two cars and two motorcycles, one sword and one dagger from the accused and are searching for the others involved in the incident.

Both gangs fought with sharp weapons

In the video clip that was circulated on social media, drivers of two cars were seen hitting each other’s vehicles while one driver was seen knocking down one person. At least five-six people from both the cars were seen hitting the other vehicle with sharp weapons.

Udupi Town Police have registered a case and are investigating.

