Gang war case: Two accused to be shifted to another prison

Published - June 25, 2024 07:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the reported assault attempt by two accused persons in the recent Udupi gang war case on district jail superintendent and personnel, the jurisdictional court ordered shifting them to another prison.

Udupi district jail officials said the accused, Mohammed Ashique and Mohammed Saklen, would be shifted to a central jail as directed by the department. The accused had allegedly attempted to assault the jail personnel on Monday.

They reportedly verbally abused duty jailer S.A. Shirola for frivolous reason. They also allegedly pushed personnel when being taken away from the jail superintendent’s office. It was alleged that Saklen tried to assault the personnel, including Superintendent Siddarama B. Patil, with the wooden chair in his barrack and also with kitchen equipment.

The Hiriyadka police have registered a case. Upon application from the jail superintendent seeking permission to shift the accused to another prison, a jurisdictional court accorded the same on Tuesday, the department said.

