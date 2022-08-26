Ganesha festival organisers told not to display provocative banners, flexes

ADVERTISEMENT

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Friday asked the organisers of public Ganesha festival not to display banners or flexes that will disturb social harmony.

He said banners and flexes with wishes of people for the festival can be displayed only with the permission of the local bodies and police.

In a meeting with organisers of Sarvajanink Ganeshtosava from across the district on Friday, Dr. Rajendra said those who are installing big clay idols of Ganesha should install CCTV cameras at the venue. They should employ their own security guards and take all necessary safety precautions. There should be no obstruction to movement of people, he said.

The organisers, he said, should follow all norms laid down by the High Court. The loudspeakers should not be used beyond 10 p.m. The pendals erected should withstand heavy rain and winds. While asking organisers to take necessary precautions to avoid electrocution and other accidents resulting from power supply, he said they should take temporary power connection for the venue from MESCOM. There should be no lapses while lighting the venue, he added.

Before taking idol for immersion in waterbodies, organisers should inspect the route and make necessary changes that helps in taking the idol safely to the waterbody. Steps should be taken en route to avoid contact of the idol with overhead power supply lines.

Dr. Rajendra said clay idols should be used and idols made from Plaster of Paris should not be used. Organisers should also ensure social distance and wearing of masks at the venue to prevent spread of COVID.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar and Additional Deputy Commissioner H.K. Krishnamurthy attended the meeting.