Ganesh Rajagopalan, Kumaresh Rajagopalan to present violin duet for Makar Sankranti in Mangaluru on January 15

January 11, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Swaralaya Sadhana Foundation, Kala Shaale, and the Department of Kannada and Culture will host Swara Sankranti Utsav – 2024 at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall in Mangaluru on January 15.

There will be a violin duet by Vidwan Ganesh Rajagopalan and Vidwan Kumaresh Rajagopalan at 4 p.m. They will be accompanied on the mridangam by Vidwan Anantha R. Krishnan and on the khanjira by Vidwan Sundar Kumar.

The Swara Ratna Award will be presented to violin maestro Vidwan Vittal Ramamurthy, Chennai, on the occasion at 3 p.m. Mr. Ramamurthy hails from Nidle near Dharmasthala.

The Swara Sadhana Award will be conferred to Vidwan Nagesh A. Bappanadu of Mangaluru, Vidushi Prathibha Samaga of Udupi and Vidwan Narayana Sharma U.G. of Kumble.

Earlier at 2 p.m. 50 students of Kala Shaale will present a violin performance.