GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ganesh Rajagopalan, Kumaresh Rajagopalan to present violin duet for Makar Sankranti in Mangaluru on January 15

January 11, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Swaralaya Sadhana Foundation, Kala Shaale, and the Department of Kannada and Culture will host Swara Sankranti Utsav – 2024 at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall in Mangaluru on January 15.

There will be a violin duet by Vidwan Ganesh Rajagopalan and Vidwan Kumaresh Rajagopalan at 4 p.m. They will be accompanied on the mridangam by Vidwan Anantha R. Krishnan and on the khanjira by Vidwan Sundar Kumar.

The Swara Ratna Award will be presented to violin maestro Vidwan Vittal Ramamurthy, Chennai, on the occasion at 3 p.m. Mr. Ramamurthy hails from Nidle near Dharmasthala.

The Swara Sadhana Award will be conferred to Vidwan Nagesh A. Bappanadu of Mangaluru, Vidushi Prathibha Samaga of Udupi and Vidwan Narayana Sharma U.G. of Kumble.

Earlier at 2 p.m. 50 students of Kala Shaale will present a violin performance.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.