ADVERTISEMENT

Gandhidham Express to run with LHB coaches

Published - November 08, 2024 08:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Railways has decided to convert the conventional rake of Nagercoil-Gandhidham-Nagercoil Weekly Express into an LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) rake by this month.

Releases from Southern and Konkan Railway here said the LHB rake would enhance passenger comfort and safety. Train No. 16336 Nagercoil-Gandhidham Weekly Express will get these coaches from November 26 while Train No. 16635 Gandhidham-Nagercoil Weekly Express will get them from November 29.

After the conversion of rakes, the train would have one 2-tier AC, five 3-tier AC, 11 sleeper class, two general second class, one second class and one luggage-cum-brake van coach.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US