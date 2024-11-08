 />
Gandhidham Express to run with LHB coaches

Published - November 08, 2024 08:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Railways has decided to convert the conventional rake of Nagercoil-Gandhidham-Nagercoil Weekly Express into an LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) rake by this month.

Releases from Southern and Konkan Railway here said the LHB rake would enhance passenger comfort and safety. Train No. 16336 Nagercoil-Gandhidham Weekly Express will get these coaches from November 26 while Train No. 16635 Gandhidham-Nagercoil Weekly Express will get them from November 29.

After the conversion of rakes, the train would have one 2-tier AC, five 3-tier AC, 11 sleeper class, two general second class, one second class and one luggage-cum-brake van coach.

