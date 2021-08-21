Gandhidham express periodicity extended

Railways has extended the periodicity of the Gandhidham-Tirunelveli-Gandhidham weekly superfast special express (fully reserved) plying via Mangaluru Junction till further advice.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation here said Train No. 09424 Gandhidham-Tirunelveli weekly superfast festival special running on Mondays that was earlier notified up to August 30, is extended from September 6 till further advice.

Train No. 09423 Tirunelveli - Gandhidham weekly superfast festival special running on Thursdays that was earlier notified to run till September is now extended from September 9 till further advice.

All norms of the State and the Union governments regarding COVID-19 including social distancing, sanitisation etc. should be followed in trains and at the railway stations, the release said.