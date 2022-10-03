Gandhian principles nourish harmony among people: Chokkadi

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 03, 2022 23:56 IST

Dignitaries at the Shanthi Nade and Vicharadhare programme organised at the District Library Auditorium in Udupi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Principles enunciated by Mahatma Gandhi, including mutual dialogue and knowledge, will help nourishing harmony among people, said writer Aravinda Chokkadi on Monday. Life thus could be rebuilt by following Gandhian principles, he said at the Shanthi Nade and Vicharadhare programme organised by Haji Abdullah Charitable Trust and Gandhi Vichara Vedike, at the District Library in Udupi.

Mr. Chokkadi said enmity between communities was prevalent across the world. History reveals several civilisations perished because of clashes between communities. Therefore one has to ensure no communal clashes take place if civilisation has to survive in India.

Trustee of Haji Abdullah Trust Siraj Ahmed launched the Shanthi Nadige by garlanding the bust of Late Abdullah at Corporation Bank’s Museum (the residence of Late Abdullah). Union Bank’s Deputy General Manager H.T. Vasappa, Trust Chairman P.V. Bhandari and others were present.

The peace march that started from Haji Abudllah’s residence, went through Kavi Muddana Marga and Jodukatte to reach the District Library at Ajjarkad. Gandhian Rajagopal, Kannada Sahitya Parishat district president Neelavara Surendra Adiga, thinkers Phaniraj and Hayavadana Upadhyaya and others were present.

