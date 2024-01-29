ADVERTISEMENT

Gandhian principles can address fear psychosis created by right-wing organisations, says Hariprasad

January 29, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The senior Congress leader inaugurates a symposium organised by the 12th State Convention Organising Committee of the DYFI to commemorate Martyr’s Day in memory of the Mahatma Gandhi

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad speaking at a seminar in Mangaluru on Monday, January 29. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

B.K. Hariprasad, senior Congress leader and MLC, on Monday, January 29, said by following the principles enunciated by Mahatma Gandhi, one can fight the fear psychosis created by militant right-wing organisations.

He was speaking after inaugurating a symposium on “Gandhi Karavali Bheti-Sandesha, Savalugalu” organised by the 12th State Convention Organising Committee of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) to commemorate Martyr’s Day in memory of the Mahatma Gandhi.

Mr. Hariprasad said the principles, thinking, and ideas of Mahatma Gandhi are relevant to all days. He believed that only the Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava Siddhanta (policy of treating all religions equally) could take the country that had seven large religions, over 4,000 castes, and more than 19,000 languages. Mahatma laid his life for this principle.

Speaking on the occasion, retired University College, Mangaluru Principal Uday Kumar Irvattur said Mahatma Gandhi said Hindus and Muslims should live together in harmony to maintain peace and coexistence in the country. Everyone should strive to create an environment where there would be no mistrust between the two communities, he said quoting the Mahatma Gandhi.

Stating that Mahatma Gandhi had strove for creation of a society of equals, retired IAS officer A.B. Ibrahim regretted politicians were utilising the religion to achieve political gains.

DYFI State President Muneer Katipalla and others were present.

CONNECT WITH US