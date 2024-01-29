GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gandhian principles can address fear psychosis created by right-wing organisations, says Hariprasad

The senior Congress leader inaugurates a symposium organised by the 12th State Convention Organising Committee of the DYFI to commemorate Martyr’s Day in memory of the Mahatma Gandhi

January 29, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad speaking at a seminar in Mangaluru on Monday, January 29.

Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad speaking at a seminar in Mangaluru on Monday, January 29. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

B.K. Hariprasad, senior Congress leader and MLC, on Monday, January 29, said by following the principles enunciated by Mahatma Gandhi, one can fight the fear psychosis created by militant right-wing organisations.

He was speaking after inaugurating a symposium on “Gandhi Karavali Bheti-Sandesha, Savalugalu” organised by the 12th State Convention Organising Committee of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) to commemorate Martyr’s Day in memory of the Mahatma Gandhi.

Mr. Hariprasad said the principles, thinking, and ideas of Mahatma Gandhi are relevant to all days. He believed that only the Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava Siddhanta (policy of treating all religions equally) could take the country that had seven large religions, over 4,000 castes, and more than 19,000 languages. Mahatma laid his life for this principle.

Speaking on the occasion, retired University College, Mangaluru Principal Uday Kumar Irvattur said Mahatma Gandhi said Hindus and Muslims should live together in harmony to maintain peace and coexistence in the country. Everyone should strive to create an environment where there would be no mistrust between the two communities, he said quoting the Mahatma Gandhi.

Stating that Mahatma Gandhi had strove for creation of a society of equals, retired IAS officer A.B. Ibrahim regretted politicians were utilising the religion to achieve political gains.

DYFI State President Muneer Katipalla and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.