Ganapathy Primary and High School moves to Kotekar in Ullal

March 15, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The society will continue to run the Ganapathy-aided PU College from the GHS campus. The Ganapathy Primary and High Schools will be run on the Kotekar campus where the Society already runs Anandashram High School, Parijnan PU College and a CBSE school

The Hindu Bureau

The old Ganapathy Primary and High School of Saraswat Education Society to relocate to society’s second school campus in Kotekar from 2024-25 academic year. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Saraswat Education Society has decided to relocate from the 2024-25 academic year the old Ganapathy Primary and High schools from the campus, off Ganapathy High School (GHS) Road, to its second campus in Kotekar, Ullal.

The society will continue to run the Ganapathy-aided PU College from the GHS campus. The Ganapathy Primary and High Schools will be run on the Kotekar campus where the Society already runs Anandashram High School, Parijnan PU College and a CBSE school.

In a press release, the Secretary of the Society, Mahesh L. Bondal, said Ganapathy High School was opened in 1870 with the intention to provide affordable value-based education to local students. It opened Aided Higher Primary School, English Medium school and PU College in this two-acre GHS campus.

In 1940, the Society opened Anandashram High School in the six-acre land in Kotekar and the Parijnan College started there in 2005. Four years ago, CBSE school was opened. The Society has plans to have state-of-art indoor and outdoor facilities in the Kotekar campus.

Mr. Bondal said the Society has decided to relocate the primary and high school from the GHS campus to Kotekar campus, which, he said, was much larger campus and has serene surroundings. Process was now on for smooth transition of existing students and staff members to Kotekar campus or to a reputed school near the GHS campus.

“Most of the 294 students in the GHS campus have opted to continue their studies in the reputed school near GHS campus,” Mr. Bondala said.

Mr. Bondala said Society will continue to function from the iconic building in the GHS campus.

