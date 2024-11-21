ADVERTISEMENT

GAIL Gas opens second mother station and 30th CNG station of Dakshina Kannada at Panambur

Published - November 21, 2024 08:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

GAIL ((India) finance director and GAIL Gas director R.K. Jain inaugurating the CNG station at Panambur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

GAIL Gas Ltd., a major city gas distribution (CGD) company, inaugurated its second company Owned-Company Operated (COCO) Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station in Panambur on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

GAIL ((India) finance director and GAIL Gas director R.K. Jain inaugurated the outlet in the presence of GAIL (India) executive director (Finance) Nalini Malhotra, GAIL Gas Bengaluru chief general manager Sanjay Kumar Singh, GAIL Gas chief financial officer Pankaj Gupta, Mangaluru general manger B. Sai Shankar, and others.

COCO-2, located on the left hand side of Kochi-Panvel NH 66 on the Mangaluru-Udupi carriageway, is the 30th CNG Station and the second mother CNG station of Dakshina Kannada. The outlet will strengthen the supply network of the green energy in both Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts and will facilitate city dwellers in refilling the vehicles with uninterrupted 24x7 CNG supply, said a release.

The new CNG station can serve more than 5,000 small vehicles, LCVs, and buses and trucks in a single day. Vehicles of various neighbouring States, including Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu etc., passing through NH 66 can make use of the CNG station, GAIL Gas said. Availability of CNG at various locations will help in strengthening the CNG supply all around Dakshina Kannada district and will encourage people to convert their vehicles on CNG which controls pollution levels being an eco-friendly fuel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

GAIL Gas is steadfast in its commitment to enhancing the City Gas Distribution network in the next eight years, with plans to establish 100 CNG stations across the district. Soon, the convenience of CNG will extend to areas like Mangladevi, Kanyana Village (Bantwal), Kadanjebettu, Nellyadi, Ullal, and Talapady near Karnataka-Kerala Border etc.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US