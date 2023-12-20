ADVERTISEMENT

GAIL Gas opens 22nd CNG outlet at Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada

December 20, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

GAIL Gas Limited (GGL) opened its another Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station at HPCL Vijay Fuels, Surathkal on Tuesday. This is the 22nd CNG station of the company in Dakshina Kannada.

The station can serve more than 1,000 small vehicles, LCVs and buses and trucks in a single day. As it is on the NH 66, it will encourage long distance journeys on CNG, a company release said.

It has plans to start CNG stations at Mangladevi, Kanyana, Kadanjebettu, Puttur, Nelyadi Ullal and Talapady in the district in the near future, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

R.K. Jain, Director (Finance), GAIL (India) Limited and Director, GAIL Gas Limited and Ajay Tripathi, Executive Director GAIL (India) Limited were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US