GAIL Gas opens 22nd CNG outlet at Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada

December 20, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

GAIL Gas Limited (GGL) opened its another Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station at HPCL Vijay Fuels, Surathkal on Tuesday. This is the 22nd CNG station of the company in Dakshina Kannada.

The station can serve more than 1,000 small vehicles, LCVs and buses and trucks in a single day. As it is on the NH 66, it will encourage long distance journeys on CNG, a company release said.

It has plans to start CNG stations at Mangladevi, Kanyana, Kadanjebettu, Puttur, Nelyadi Ullal and Talapady in the district in the near future, it said.

R.K. Jain, Director (Finance), GAIL (India) Limited and Director, GAIL Gas Limited and Ajay Tripathi, Executive Director GAIL (India) Limited were present on the occasion.

