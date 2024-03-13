Gail Gas conducts off-site mock drill at its CNG station

March 13, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

GAIL Gas Limited (GGL) in association with the District Disaster Management Authority and the district administration conducted an off-site emergency mock drill on Tuesday at its Panambur CNG Station to test emergency preparedness in case of natural gas leakage.

Observers from various district agencies, including DDMA, Karnataka State Fire, SDRF, Health, Police and Traffic Departments along with nearby industries participated. A mock scenario of an LCV mounted cascade of 3,000 WL capacity toppled due to tyre puncture followed by gas leakage and subsequent fire was created.

During the drill, emergency actuated and planned as per the emergency action plan of GGL and Natural Gas leakage dispersion and firefighting was done with the support of its emergency response vehicle. Further, mock evacuation of causalities affected by the gas leakage and subsequent fire was done by the SDRF B Company, Mangaluru to nearby medical centres.

The affected area was cordoned off during the drill. All response agencies performed their defined tasks and responsibilities in coordination in the presence of DDMA committee members and State Government officials.

The primary objective of the drill was to evaluate and check the efficiency and adequacy of resources to be required during any such disaster and to test the promptness of technical team of GAIL Gas, other response agencies and to improve the disaster/emergency preparedness systems, said a release.

