GAIL Gas commences supply of PNG to many industrial and commercial establishments and some households in Mangaluru

October 06, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

GAIL Gas Limited (GGL) that is entrusted with the city gas distribution (CGD) in Dakshina Kannada district to supply piped natural gas to industrial and commercial establishments and households has already commenced PNG to a diverse array of customers in Mangaluru.

The PNG supply under the CGD project encompasses a geographical expanse spanning 4,861 square kilometers and includes the towns of Bantwal, Belthangady, Mangaluru, Puttur, and Sullia, said an official release here on Friday.

The region has 18 operational CNG stations in Dakshina Kannada for automobile vehicles.

A diverse segment of customers in Baikampady Industrial Area are being supplied PNG by GAIL Gas, 13 industrial and 13 commercial. Currently, 72 households in NMPA Colony and KIADB Colony in Baikampady and Panambur are availing the benefits of PNG.

GAIL Gas has forged gas sale agreements for PNG supply to additional 40 industrial units and 124 commercial establishments, including hotels and restaurants.

The community response has been overwhelmingly positive, with over 1.10 lakh registrations received for domestic PNG connections (DPNG) from households, flats, and individual residences.

The release said GAIL Gas is steadfast in its commitment to enhancing the CGD Network in next 8 years, with plans to establish 100 CNG stations across the district. Soon, the convenience of CNG will extend to areas like Puttur, Sullia, and Nellyadi.

On the PNG front, 3.5 lakh households will benefit from the safe and accessible PNG fuel in longer span of time. The initial phase will witness PNG connectivity in areas such as Surathkal, Mukka, Mulki, Kulai and Bondel, with plans for expansion into other residential regions.

Registration for domestic PNG connections may be completed through the PNG Mitra App, with round-the-clock customer support available at 1800-102-9282 to address queries.

