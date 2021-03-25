Gadkari responds positively to demand for developing NH 169A

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje and Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat during their meeting in New Delhi with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari seeking speedy widening work on Malpe-Tirthahalli NH 169A.

MANGALURU

25 March 2021 01:14 IST

Udupi MP and MLA meet Union Minister in New Delhi

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday directed officials of his Ministry to expedite widening work on Malpe-Tirthahalli National Highway 169A.

A statement from Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat’s office here said that Mr. Bhat and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje met Mr. Gadkari at his office in New Delhi with a demand for sanctioning adequate funds for widening the crucial highway connecting the district with Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts.

Upgrade

The Ministry has already sanctioned work to upgrade the existing carriageway between Hiriyadka and Hebri into two-lane paved shoulders carriageway and four-lane highway between Hiriyadka-Parkala and Adi Udupi-Malpe, they said.

There was a need for an immediate release of ₹24.08 crore for land acquisition between Adi Udupi and Malpe, the MP and MLA told Mr. Gadkari.

Funds

Also, ₹288 crore were needed for executing the two-lane and four-lane road projects between Hiriyadka-Hebri and four laning of Hiriyadka-Parkala and Adi Udupi-Malpe, they said. After hearing them, Mr. Gadkari directed the officials concerned to expedite the work on the project, the statement said.

Mr. Bhat thanked Ms. Karandlaje and Mr. Gadkari for their positive response towards one of the important projects benefiting Udupi district.