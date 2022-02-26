Gadkari, Chief Minister in Mangaluru on Monday to launch highway projects

Special Correspondent February 26, 2022 20:43 IST

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be in Mangaluru on Monday to launch a host of national highway projects in the region, said Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday.

Both of them, along with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Karnataka Public Works Minister C.C. Patil, will lay the foundation stones for various highway projects, including four-lane work of NH 75 between Adda Hole and B.C. Road; over/ underpasses at KPT Junction in Mangaluru, Katpady and Ambalapady on NH 66; widening of NH 169A between Parkala and Hebri; 4-lane widening of NH 169 between Bikarnakatte and Sanur near Karkala, and others.

The programme will be held at the Cordel Hall in Kulashekara at 4 p.m., Mr. Kateel said. Mr. Gadkari and Mr. Bommai will later interact with the members of Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry at a city hotel at 6 p.m.