Gaana Nritya Academy members present Bharatanatyam performance in South Korea during a week-long tour

October 18, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

Members of Bharathanatyam institute, Gaana Nritya Academy toured South Korea rendering performances at various venues and festivals from October 6 to October 12.

The team, directed and headed by Guru Vidyashree Radhakrishna and comprising Rashmi Udupa, Ankitha Rai, Meghamalar Prabhakar, Twisha Shetty, Disha Girish and Poorvee Krishna, rendered the performances as a part ofSarang festival.

Sarang is the 9th edition of the Indian Embassy’s annual flagship cultural festival of India in South Korea. Team GNA is the first dance troupe in history of Mangaluru to have represented India abroad under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of External Affairs, said a release.

The team performed at the inaugural session of Queen Hao Wedding Festival, Gimhae and Hwaeom Music Festival, Gurye on October 6 and 7 respectively. On October 8 and 9, it performed at Nami Island along with a lecture demonstration for the foreign art enthusiasts.

The team conducted a workshop for the students of the Seoul Institute of the Arts in Ansan on the October 10. The students were taught a small choreography piece comprising of basic elements of Bharathanatyam.

An hour-long Bharathanatyam performance was rendered in the Centennial Hall, Yonsei University in Seoul on October 11 in the presence of the Ambassador Amit Kumar and Mayor Sung-heon Lee along 500-strong audience comprising government officials and diplomats, business persons, media, culture enthusiasts etc. The dynamic performance by the troupe drew a standing ovation from the mesmerised audience. The team ended its tour on October 12 by performing at the Gyeonggi Art Centre, Suwon.