G. Rajashekara passes away in Udupi

Progressive thinker and writer G. Rajashekara passed away at 11.15 p.m. in Udupi on Wednesday.

He was 75. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

The cremation will be carried out at 10 a.m. in Beedinagudde in Udupi on Thursday, his family sources said.

Mr. Rajashekara fought a three-year battle with a rare and devastating neurological disease called Progressive Supra-Nuclear Palsi (PSP or Atypical Parkinson’s).

He was in the forefront in the fight against communalism and communal forces. He had involved himself in pro-people movements for long.

Udupi District Muslim Okkuta had presented him the Manava Ratna Award in 2020-21.

His work, Bahuvachana Bharatha, published in 2016 got him the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award. But he did not accept it citing increased atmosphere of intolerance in the country.

In a message, his sons, journalist G. Vishnu, and an artist-cum-engineer Raghunandan, said: “Our father lived an extraordinary life. He possessed a stunning intellect that was evident even during his last days. His life was marked by great courage. He always stood up for what is right. Most importantly, he was an incredibly kind and sensitive human being.”