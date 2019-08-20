Mangaluru

G. Jagadeesh is Udupi Deputy Commissioner

G. Jagadeesh

G. Jagadeesh  

more-in

The State government on Monday posted G. Jagadeesh, Chief Executive Officer, Kolar Zilla Panchayat, as the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi and transferred incumbent Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati. The transfer notification has not mentioned any new posting for Ms. Korlapati.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Mangaluru
government organisations (health)
Mangalore
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 25, 2019 2:16:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/g-jagadeesh-is-udupi-deputy-commissioner/article29164772.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY