‘Futile attempt to project Hinduism as anti-secular’

January 30, 2023 04:16 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - MANGALURU

RSS leader Kalladkka Prabhakar Bhat said on Sunday that some people are making a futile attempt to project that Hinduism is anti-secular. But it is the only religion that seeks peace in the world, he claimed.

Addressing a gathering in a religious programme at Shivapady Umamaheshwara Temple in Manipal, he said that the belief systems of Hindus were wrongly depicted as superstitious in the past and some are continuing with that. This is an unfortunate trend, Mr. Bhat said.

Hinduism has sustained all onslaughts by invaders. “There is a systematic attempt to paint Hinduism in poor light even now,” he said.

Stating that Hinduism is not a semitic religion but is a way of life he said that it guides one to lead a pious life. Though the Mughal rulers and followers of Christianity attacked India and tried to destroy the pride of the land, Hinduism remained intact, he said.

The RSS leader said that Indians worshipped the power of the feminine. Attempts had been made to destroy such cultures.

Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat presided over the event.