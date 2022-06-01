Furniture Park to be functional this year

Chief Minister inaugurates Yennehole Lift Irrigation project

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the international-level furniture cluster announced by him in the recent Budget will come up near Mangaluru this year itself.

Speaking after inaugurating the Yennehole Lift Irrigation project at Yennehole in Karkala taluk, Udupi district, Mr. Bommai said that the furniture park could encourage entrepreneurship and provide jobs to hundreds of youth in furniture production.

He said that envisaging and completing the Yennehole project within his government’s term is an achievement. The vented dam of the project built across the Swarna near Ajekar has been built to hold up to 1.85 million cubic metres of water. Started in December 2019, the project will irrigate 1,500 hectares of land in nine surrounding villages. It is also expected to recharge groundwater in its surroundings as well as 40 check-dams.

Mr. Bommai said that a tourism circuit connecting ancient Jain Basadis in Karkala and other tourist spots in the region will be developed. Beach tourism and pilgrimage tourism will be taken up in a big way for development this year in the coastal region. A Textile Park will be set up in Karkala, he said.

Coastal economy

The Chief Minister said that he has asked his Ministers in the region to develop the districts with all amenities. While supplementary programmes are formulated in the Budget, work on expansion of Mangaluru and Karwar ports have been taken up. Grants have been provided to develop eight fishing harbours while subsidies will be provided for deep sea fishing boats. All these should boost the coastal economy. The State government has submitted proposals for 24 projects with a total investment of ₹2,400 crore have been submitted to the Central Government.

Mr. Bommai complimented his Cabinet colleagues in-charge of irrigation, revenue, backward classes and social welfare and fisheries for their speedy work.

Greater emphasis has been given for delivering social justice with a grant of ₹28,000 crore for SCs, STs welfare programmes; increase in monthly pension amount for senior citizens, widows and physically challenged and 10 new chemotherapy centres and 60,000 cycle dialysis systems are being set up to improve health services for the poor, Mr. Bommai added.

Ministers Kota Srinivas Poojari, S. Angara, R. Ashok and V. Sunil Kumar, MLAs and others were present.