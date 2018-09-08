Funds promised for rain-hit Udupi

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Friday that he would release ₹70 crore to ₹100 crore more for reconstruction of roads, school buildings and properties damaged in the recent rains in Udupi district.

Addressing reporters after chairing a review meeting, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the State government had already released ₹14 crore. But the legislators from the district had sought more relief. Hence he would take a decision on releasing additional funds in Bengaluru, he said.

He said he had directed officials to be liberal in assessing crop loss. The government would try to provide more relief to farmers than the National Disaster Relief guidelines.

Footbridges were especially important for children in rural areas to go to schools. Priority would be given to construction of footbridges. While the PWD had sought ₹23 crore for repair of roads and footbridges, an amount of ₹14 crore had been sought for repair of rural roads. Nearly 7,000 applications for ration cards were pending in the district. He directed the Deputy Commissioner to allot additional staff to the Department of Food and Civil Supplies to clear the applications.

New proposals had been sought under the Multi Village Scheme from the district so that a Detailed Project Report could be prepared

A decision had been taken to do a joint survey by the Udupi City Municipal Council and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department to bring water from Varahi River to Udupi. A meeting in this regard would be called soon in Bengaluru.

He said he had directed the Deputy Commissioner to identify land for the construction of new women’s hostels in the district and grants would be released for this purpose. If there were no lands such hostels should function in rented premises.

The government would construct houses for the members of the most backward Koraga community in the district.