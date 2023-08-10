HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Funds meant for welfare of Dalits, tribal people diverted to implement guarantee schemes, says BJP

August 10, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Morcha of the BJP staging a protest in Udupi on Thursday.

Members of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Morcha of the BJP staging a protest in Udupi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Morcha of the BJP staged a protest in Udupi on Thursday, August 10, against the State government for allegedly diverting funds meant for the welfare of Dalits and tribal people to implement the guarantee schemes.

Addressing a gathering, the party’s SC Morcha State general secretary Dinakar Babu claimed that the government had diverted ₹11,000 crore under the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan and Tribal Sub Plan to implement the guarantee schemes. Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa should not have agreed to this proposal, he said.

He said the BJP would launch Statewide protests if the funds were not restored. It would also organise campaigns to create awareness among SC and ST people on how the government had “deceived” them, he said.

Uday Kumar Shetty, BJP Mangaluru division in charge, said the Congress should have assessed the financial implications of implementing the five guarantee schemes before announcing them. The government now diverting the funds of Dalits and tribal people was not acceptable, he said.

The former MLA for Udupi K. Raghupathi Bhat said the decision taken to divert the funds was nothing but a clear case of atrocity on the community people. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah only poses as the leader of the oppressed communities by targeting and abusing the forward communities, he alleged.

Related Topics

Mangalore / Bharatiya Janata Party / dalits / welfare

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.