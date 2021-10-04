Full-time physical classes for students of VI to X in Udupi from today

Mangaluru

04 October 2021 01:09 IST

‘We are complying with government norms for running schools the whole day’

All schools in Udupi district will hold physical classes for students of VI to X the whole day from Monday. It is as per the directions of the State government.

The Dakshina Kannada district administration is likely to take a decision in this regard on Monday.

Udupi Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) N.H. Nagur said schools have been permitted to hold classes for VI to X between 10 a.m. and 4.30 p.m.

Parents have been told to send tiffin boxes with them. “We are complying with wearing of masks and guidelines prescribed by the State government to run schools the whole day,” he said.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said many students are coming for physical classes held between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. since September 1.

The test positivity rate in Udupi has been below 1% for over several days. With increase in vaccination and testing rate, the district hopes to reach zero test positivity rate shortly, he said.

Dakshina Kannada DDPI Malleswamy said though the test positivity rate has been around 1% for the last few days, the Education Department is not considering holding full-day classes, as the test positivity rate was high in neighbouring Kasaragod district in Kerala.

“We will be holding a meeting with Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Monday and take a decision on the issue,” he said.

The schools presently continue to hold offline classes between 10 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. “The number of students are attending offline classes has been gradually increasing since September 17 and a very few are opting for online classes,” he said.

Shivaprasad Shetty, president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the Karnataka State Primary School Teachers’ Association, said teachers have asked the district administration to allow holding offline classes for I to V.

The teachers have also asked the State government to start mid-day meals, he said.