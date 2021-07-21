Full marks for 149 from Udupi, 441 from Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

21 July 2021 01:10 IST

As many as 441 of the 32,342 who have passed the II PU examination from Dakshina Kannada have secured the full 600 marks, while 149 of the 15,213 students from Udupi district have secured full marks. In terms of number of students who have secured full marks, Dakshina Kannada district stands first, while Udupi district stands fourth in the State.

With the raging pandemic, the government decided to cancel II PU examination and pass all regular students and repeaters.

The II PU marks were computed by giving 45% weightage to marks scored in SSLC examination and 45% weightage to marks scored in I PU. As much as 5% grace marks were added to the marks scored in I PU. As much as 10 marks were added as internal assessment for each subject.

Of the 32,342 students who passed in Dakshina Kannada, 31,299 were freshers while 1,043 were repeaters.

While 21,999 students were from urban areas, 10,343 were from rural areas. The highest of 14,942 students were from the Commerce stream, followed by 13,229 from Science stream and 4,171 from the Arts stream.

Of the 15,213 students who passed from Udupi district, 14,763 were freshers and 450 repeaters. As many as 7,325 students were from urban areas, while 7,888 were from rural areas. There were 8,043 students from the Commerce stream, 5,473 from Science stream and 1,697 from the Arts stream.

Dakshina Kannada In-charge Deputy Director of Pre University Department Mariet Mascarenhas said that students who have scored good marks in SSLC and I PU have been given the full 600 marks in II PU. “I am glad to see more such students from Dakshina Kannada,” she said.

Udupi In-charge Deputy Director of Pre University Department Maruti said that ranking of districts in terms of students scoring 600 marks does not matter much when all II PU students have passed.

Students who are not happy with formula for marks allocation can opt for writing the II PU examination which will commence on August 19, he added.