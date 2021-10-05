Mangaluru

Full-day classes for VI to II PU from today

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has granted permission for schools and colleges in the district to hold full--day classes for students of VI to II PU from Tuesday.

In a notification issued on Monday, Dr. Rajendra said the decision was taken in the interest of students. All the teaching faculty of the institutions have received the vaccine and the test positivity rate continued to be below one for the last few days.

The institutions have to strictly follow social distance and other COVID-19 protocols, the notification said.

For over a fortnight, the schools and colleges have been holding physical classes from morning till around noon.


Related Articles
