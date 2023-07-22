HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FSL report sought on bhang-laced chocolates

July 22, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The city police has sought report from the regional forensic laboratory about the bhang-laced chocolates that were seized from two traders in the city on Wednesday.

“If the report shows presence of bhang beyond the permissible limit in the chocolates, then a case under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act will be booked against the two traders,” Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain told reporters here on Friday.

Based on information shared by beneficiaries of the ongoing weekly counselling of alleged drug consumers at 15 police stations, Mr. Jain said, the city police searched nearly 150 shops in the city and found bhang-laced chocolates worth over ₹50,000 at a petty shop in Falnir and also at a place in Car Street on July 19.

These chocolates were being sold in colourful packaging. Bechan Soankar, a native of Mau district of Uttar Pradesh, who ran the shop in Falnir, and Manohar Shet, a resident of V.T. Road, have been booked under Sections 272 (adulteration) and 273 (sale of noxious food/drink) of the Indian Penal Code, Mr. Jain said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.