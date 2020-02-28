Fruit and flower show inUdupi from tomorrow

The District Administration, the Zilla Panchayat, the Department of Horticulture and the Department of Agriculture would be organising a three-day district-level Fruit and Flower Show at the Raitha Seva (Pushpa Haraju) Kendra at Doddanagudde here from February 29 to March 2.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Preeti Gehlot said that the shapes of aquatic animals such as sea horse, mackerel, Indian fish, octopus and shell fish would be carved out from different types of flowers and put on display at the show.

Also, a 24-feet-long design of a ship would be an attraction at the show. It would be made out of 30,000 flowers of different colours.

The vegetables too would have attractive carvings.

There would be various stalls related to agriculture and other departments concerned at the show, Ms. Gehlot said.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Bhuvaneshwari was present.