Frontline warriors ensured low COVID-19 death rate in Udupi, says Jagadeesha

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha on Saturday said that Udupi was one among three districts in Karnataka that registered the lowest deaths owing to COVID-19.

The district is separate from the other two as COVID-19 patients in those districts were shifted elsewhere for advanced treatment, while critical patients were treated in Udupi itself, he said.

This was because of the dedicated work by the COVID-19 frontline warriors, Mr. Jagadeesha said.

He was speaking at a workshop organised to motivate frontline warriors to enable them to discharge their duties without any stress at Udupi.

The frontline warriors comprising government doctors, Health Department officials, doctors in district expert team, tahsildars, executive officers etc., have been working relentlessly to save lives, thereby keeping the death rate in the district at the lowest.

At the same time, the administration gave importance to their safety too, he said, adding thus no warrior has died in the district.

Private hospitals too have extended maximum support in the fight against COVID-19, the DC said.

Mr. Jagadeesha said the administration as a whole has collectively faced the pandemic through lockdown, unlocks, quarantining people entering the district from outside and their health check-up, safety of migrant workers etc., all these days. The number of COVID-19 positive patients in the district came down considerably as the warriors did not listen to criticism on social media.

Besides fighting COVID-19 effectively, the district has also been at the forefront in delivering citizen services for 12 months.

District COVID-19 Nodal Officer Prashanth Bhat, who could not receive the felicitations during Independence Day, was felicitated on the occasion.

MAHE Vice-Chancellor Lt. Gen Venkatesh (retd), Udupi Zilla Panchayat CEO Y. Naveen Bhat, Additional DC B. Sadashiva Prabhu, Kundapur Assistant Commissioner K. Raju, District Health Officer Sudhirchandra Suda, Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, Avinash Shetty, and others were present.