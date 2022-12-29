From Srinagar to Kanniyakumari: Senior citizen’s motto is to create awareness on health benefits of cycling

December 29, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The 64-year-old cyclist Kamlesh Rana from Rohtak, Haryana, is eagerly waiting for the follow-up check-up of her right palm which was operated last week following an injury she sustained in an accident in Kulai on the National Highway 66 on December 22.

“I am just waiting for clearance by the doctor. Hopefully, I will get a green signal. I am confident of riding my ‘roadbike bicycle’ by holding the right handle using my thumb and forefinger and operating breaks from the left hand. I want to complete the remaining part of the journey and reach Kanniyakumari,” she, who is on cycling expedition from Srinagar to Kanniyakumar, told reporters here on Thursday, December 29.

With a motto to create awareness on the health benefits of cycling, Ms. Rana, a homemaker, started cycling expedition from Srinagar on September 26, 2022. Soon after entering Mangaluru from Udupi side on December 22, a city bus overtook her near Kulai and she fell down from her bicycle. After undergoing operation at the Government Wenlock Hospital on December 23, Ms. Rana has been advised rest. She is staying in the house of her well-wisher Nandagopal in the city.

Ms. Rana took up cycling following death of her husband when her sugar level shot up. “Cycling drastically improved my health, which forced me to take up this 4,500 km long cycling expedition to spread benefits of cycling.” She told her daughter, also a cyclist and her son, and left for expedition on the roadbike cycle, which is gifted to her by a social organisation.

After traversing 25 km from Kashmir, Ms. Rana met fellow cyclist 28-year-old Vikas Jai Janiya from Uttar Pradesh, who is also on the expedition on the same route to spread the message about environment protection. Mr. Janiya, a full time volunteer of Delhi-based NGO Manzil, said he wants to contribute towards reducing carbon foot print.

Ms. Rana and Ms. Janiya cycled about 150 km per day and have so far covered 3,600 km. “I was in Bhatkal, 170 km from Mangaluru, when I heard of accident to Ms. Rana. We will shortly resume our ride. We are confident of reaching the destination and achieving our goal,” Mr. Janiya said.

Ms. Rana said the ride for the two has been pleasant and they have received help from unexpected quarters throughout the journey. They did not find it difficult to communicate with people in Hindi, she said.