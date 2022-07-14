From shoes to liquor bottles, activists start clearing debris on Phalguni river bank

Following a social media post by green activist Jeeth Milan Roache, over 20 volunteers joined the Forest Department in clearing plastic and other waste accumulated on about 1 km stretch of the Phalguni bank here on Thursday.

Mr. Roache, who has been active in greening different parts of the city, on Wednesday circulated a small video clipping showing the debris accumulated on the banks of the Phalguni.

Showing a huge collection of waste on the bank near Kuloor bridge, Mr. Roache called upon activists to turn up in large number for clearing the waste and preserve the serene atmosphere of the river.

As many as 24 volunteers, including a few from the National Environment Care Foundation, turned up for clearing the waste at the place that is adjoining the area where the Forest Department planted bamboo saplings in June.

The bamboo saplings were planted after green activists had cleared heaps of construction and other waste dumped on the river bank.

The 24 volunteers, along with Deputy Range Forest Officer Sanjay Lamani and other staff members of the Forest Department, started clearing the accumulated waste around 10 a.m.

With the waste being too dense, it was tough ask for volunteers and the department personnel to enter the slushy area on the river bank.

Volunteers segregated the waste. While recyclable plastic materials were taken away by ragpickers, the other waste was taken away by personnel of Antony Waste Handling Cell Private Limited which handles the solid waste for Mangaluru City Corporation.

The volunteers continued this work all through the day. In the afternoon, the Mangaluru City Corporation sent an earthmover for removing the waste.

Mr. Roach said apart from huge quantity of plastic bottles, slippers, sanitary pads, and liquor bottles, a good amount of syringes and other biomedical waste was removed from the river bank.

“The waste has flowed down different drains and got accumulated here. Bottles thrown in the river have also ended up here,” Mr. Roach said.

Till 5 p.m., they could clear waste accumulated in about 300 metres, he said.