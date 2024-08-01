Fresh landslips at Doddathappale in Sakleshpur impact traffic on Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75

With fresh massive landslips being reported at Doddathappale village in Sakleshpur taluk on Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75 on Wednesday, evening, the road connectivity between the coast and Bengaluru again came to be almost snapped.

Two container trucks and one tanker truck were trapped in the landslip muck while there was no injury to people, reports reaching here said. The fresh landslips come at a time when the authorities had cleared the Tuesday’s landslip debris and allowed vehicular movement on Wednesday morning.

Though the rains receded in the coastal belt on Wednesday, frequent landslips between Sakleshpur and Maranahalli on NH 75 that is being widened to a four-lane by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) made the coast-Bengaluru connectivity elusive. Road users do not know when a fresh landslip occurs even as they are allowed to drive through the highway during this season.

Connectivity hurdles

The coastal region has already lost the rail connectivity since July 26 with landslips affecting the track between Yadakumari and Kadagaravalli stations on the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road stretch of the Hassan-Mangaluru Railway line. The South Western Railway has undertaken a massive restoration work while suspending train operations, both passenger and freight, indefinitely.

The other two available road connectivity options, Charmadi Ghat on Mangaluru-Tumakuru NH 73 and Sampaje Ghat on Mani-Mysuru NH 275, too are vulnerable to landslips. Though both the routes were closed for traffic for sometime on Tuesday following tree fall and landslip respectively, vehicular movement was allowed later on. However, very heavy vehicles were barred from moving through the Charmadi Ghat.

