ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh landslips at Doddathappale in Sakleshpur impact traffic on Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75

Published - August 01, 2024 12:23 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A fresh landslip buried at least two container trucks and affected vehicular movement on Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75 near Doddathappale village in Sakleshpur taluk on Wednesday evening. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With fresh massive landslips being reported at Doddathappale village in Sakleshpur taluk on Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75 on Wednesday, evening, the road connectivity between the coast and Bengaluru again came to be almost snapped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two container trucks and one tanker truck were trapped in the landslip muck while there was no injury to people, reports reaching here said. The fresh landslips come at a time when the authorities had cleared the Tuesday’s landslip debris and allowed vehicular movement on Wednesday morning.

Though the rains receded in the coastal belt on Wednesday, frequent landslips between Sakleshpur and Maranahalli on NH 75 that is being widened to a four-lane by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) made the coast-Bengaluru connectivity elusive. Road users do not know when a fresh landslip occurs even as they are allowed to drive through the highway during this season.

Connectivity hurdles

The coastal region has already lost the rail connectivity since July 26 with landslips affecting the track between Yadakumari and Kadagaravalli stations on the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road stretch of the Hassan-Mangaluru Railway line. The South Western Railway has undertaken a massive restoration work while suspending train operations, both passenger and freight, indefinitely.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The other two available road connectivity options, Charmadi Ghat on Mangaluru-Tumakuru NH 73 and Sampaje Ghat on Mani-Mysuru NH 275, too are vulnerable to landslips. Though both the routes were closed for traffic for sometime on Tuesday following tree fall and landslip respectively, vehicular movement was allowed later on. However, very heavy vehicles were barred from moving through the Charmadi Ghat.

A fresh landslip buried at least two container trucks and affected vehicular movement on Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75 near Doddathappale village in Sakleshpur taluk on Wednesday evening. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US