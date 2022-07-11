Fresh landslip in Panjikallu

A fresh landslip occurred on Sunday at the same place at Mukkuda in Panjikallu village of Bantwal taluk where three farm workers died in a landslip on the night of Wednesday last.

According to Bantwal Rural Police, people have been coming to the spot to see the area where the incident took place and a police check-post has been set up near the spot to prevent people from going close as the area is prone to landslip.

On Sunday evening, a big group of people was found walking towards the spot.

Bantwal Tahsildar Seetaramu and Panjikallu Gram Panchayat members rushed to the spot. They joined the police at the check-post to turn back the visitors. Just as the people and the district administration personnel left the area, the fresh landslip occurred.

Three of the four farm workers, all from Kerala, staying in a shed died following the landslip after heavy rain in the area. One of the workers died on the spot, while two died of injuries in hospital the next day.